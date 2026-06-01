MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Undergoes 'Successful' Surgery For Breast Cancer; Family Assures Fans, 'She Is Safe'

MasterChef winner Pankaj Bhadouria recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Now, days later, she has shared a health update after undergoing surgery. She reassured her fans that she is recovering.

Celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria shares a health update

Pankaj's family took to the chef's Instagram Story and shared a photo of her resting in the hospital. The text on the image reads, "She’s Out — She’s Safe. Surgery successful. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria is resting and recovering. She loves you all.” The family also informed the fans to leave messages for the chef, with the note adding that she would read them once he wakes up.

On Friday, Pankaj shared a post revealing that she was heading for surgery. She shared a video thanking her fans for their support and said, "Thank you so much for all the love and support that you have showered on me. Today I am going for surgery, and I know I will bounce back. So, once again, keep me in your prayers."

Earlier, she shared a post from a hospital sharing that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. "I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support," she wrote.

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The post quickly caught the internet's attention, with her followers expressing concern in the comments. Many also wished her well-being and speedy recovery.

Who is Pankaj Bhadouria?

Her journey began as a school teacher, which spanned over 16 years. However, she left her teaching career to take part in the popular cookery reality show, MasterChef India. Making it big, Pankaj Bhadouria won the debut season of MasterChef India. Since then, there has been a look back for Pankaj, and now she owns three cafes - Café by Default, Tramp Tree Café and The Culinary Court - all located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.