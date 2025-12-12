Irrelevant: R Madhavan Roasts Movie Reviewers Criticising Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the box office, eyeing to make a record in the Hindi cinema. While the movie is receiving positive reviews from the audience, earlier it sparked a heated debate regarding its gory content. Now, R Madhavan has addressed the negative reviews and said that the movie's long-term impact will silence all those who criticised the movie. In an interview with Puja Talwar, he shared that he predicted that upon the release, the movie would receive negative reviews, but eventually it would find its audience and leave an impact on society.

R Madhavan compares Dhurandhar's situation with his previous movies, Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots

“From the very beginning, I knew this was going to impact society. There will be people who will first give it very bad ratings,” he was quoted as saying. He then pointed out how movies like Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots received negative reviews at first, but turned out to be successful.

“The people who gave two ratings have become irrelevant. We are still in the industry. I’m not saying this out of spite; you’re just missing the point. It’s time to evolve,” he opined. However, he emphasised that the actors, filmmakers and critics must grow with time. “When this happened with Dhurandhar, I thought, been there, done that," he shared.

R Madhavan lashes out at critics for labelling Dhurandhar 'disaster'

In the same interview, he slammed YouTubers and reviewers who gave negative reviews to the movie within two hours of the release. "As actors, we dream of these situations, when everyone says it’s a stupid film, nothing will happen… and then it blows up. You haven’t seen the end yet," he said.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar is busy raking in money with each passing day. In the opening week, the movie surpassed the ₹200 crore mark. On the seventh day, it earned ₹27 crore, taking the total to 207.25 crore at the box office in India. On the eighth day, the movie has so far minted ₹6.72 crore. Since morning, the movie has had an overall 19.64 per cent Hindi occupancy in the theatres. The movie is expected to earn over ₹300 crore in the second week.