Man Vs Baby X Review: Rowan Atkinson Owns Every Frame In Christmas Drama, Netizens Call It ‘Feel-Good Watch’

Man Vs Baby X Review: Directed by David Kerr, the comedy web series began streaming on Netflix on December 11 and features Rowan Atkinson, Susannah Fielding, Sunetra Sarker, Ivana Basic, and Claudie Blakely.

The Christmas holiday series continues from where ‘Mr Bean’ star’s 2022 Man vs Bee left and shows his trademark chaos in a festive home. As the weekend arrived, many binge-watched the show and shared their reactions on X(formerly Twitter).

Man Vs Baby: worth watching or not?

Rowan Atkinson’s Man Vs Baby is getting mostly positive reviews. One user wrote on X, “Man vs Baby was magnificent. I was absolutely blown away when I watched it yesterday, and today I'm watching the repeat for the second time. To be honest, I was expecting a comedy below the level of an average Rowan Atkinson comedy, but it turned out completely above my expectations. Sir Atkinson, I bow to you respectfully, sir!”

Another user wrote, “#ManVsBaby was rather good. A funny Christmas show to watch with the family, my boys loved it. 💜”

Another user wrote, “#ManvsBaby brings back #rowanatkinson in a cheerful and chaotic comedy adventure that feels both familiar and fresh…”

Another user wrote, “Cutest show. #ManVsbaby”

All about Man Vs Baby