Is Aamir Khan Retiring? Sitaare Zameen Par Actor Hints Mahabharat Might Be His Last Film

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. As the release date is nearing, the actor is busy with the promotions. Recently, he appeared on a podcast, where he opened up about his relationship with girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, and opined on the surge in remake movies in the Hindi film industry. Apart from these, he also talked about his magnum opus project, Mahabharat and hinted that it may be his final film.

Aamir Khan to retire after Mahabharat?

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan was asked a hypothetical question, if he were to make his last film, then what would he want it to be about? On hearing this, the actor gave a great thought and then replied that after working in Mahabharat, he might not feel like acting anymore. Elaborating on his statement, the 3 Idiots actor said Mahabharat will require great emotions, and he would have to give his all in the movie, so maybe after the movie, the Dangal actor might feel he doesn't have anything to offer to his audience.

"Layered hai, emotion hai, scale hai, har cheez hai usme. Har cheez jo duniya me hai wo aapko Mahabharat me milegi," Khan told Shamani. He added, "I hope that I die with my shoes on, lekin kyuki aap puch rahe to ek hi cheez hai jo main soch sakta hu. Shayad ye karne ke baad mere andar wo emotion aaye ki ab iske baad mujhe kuch nahi karna, shayad.”

Mahabharat is Aamir Khan's "biggest ambition" and the actor will start working on the film after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. When asked, would he star in the film too, to this, he says, "We'll see who we should cast based on who's appropriate for which part." Also, it is unclear if he'll direct the movie or not.

