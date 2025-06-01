Manchu Manoj Breaks Silence After Brother Vishnu Manchu Suspects His Involvement In Missing Kannappa Hard Drive

Updated 1 June 2025 at 13:56 IST
The Manchu family feud has been public since Manoj claimed he and his wife were mistreated by his father, Mohan Babu. Now, the actor has been embroiled in a new feud when his brother, Vishnu Manchu, accused him of stealing Kannappa's hard disk during the promotions of the movie in Chennai. However, it seems Manoj is taking the allegation with a pinch of salt as he didn't create any fuss and rather sent him best wishes for the release of his magnum opus.
During the success meet of his latest film, Bhairavam, Manoj Manchu was asked about the allegations made by Vishnu. The actor refused to answer the question and just said, "I still wish the best for Kannappa."
On Friday, Vishnu addressed the recent theft incident at Kannappa's promotional event and alleged that Raghu and Charitha, who allegedly stole the drive, are part of his brother Manchu Manoj's staff. However, he's unsure if Raghu stole the drive on his brother's command. He requested the audience not to watch the contents of Kannappa online if the "culprits" leak the footage. "About 70 minutes of colour-graded footage that was sent from a Mumbai facility to our father’s Film Nagar residence was stolen by Raghu more than a month ago. I suspect Raghu is employed by my brother, Manchu Manoj. But I’m not sure if Raghu stole the hard disk on my brother’s command," he added.
The missing drive contains over 90 minutes of the movie, including action sequences and critical VFX work. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 27 and stars several veteran actors from across the Indian cinema - Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Prabhas.
