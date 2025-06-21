Is Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 Not A Remake Of Mohanlal Starrer? Mismatch In Shoot Schedule Sparks Theories

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 is one of the most anticipated films, following the success of the first two instalments. Over the years, Ajay Devgn has starred in several iconic films, but the Drishyam franchise holds a special place at the top. Being a remake of Mohanlal’s Drishyam, the Hindi version has created its own space.

Earlier this year, reports confirmed that Raid actor finalised Drishyam 3 and planned to begin filming in the last quarter of 2025. Now, fresh updates reveal that producers Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak have officially locked the shooting schedule.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 to start shooting before Mohanlal’s Drishyam?

According to the latest reports from Pinkvilla, Drishyam 3 is set to begin filming on October 2, 2025. A source close to the publication revealed, “The Gandhi Jayanti date holds great significance for the Drishyam franchise, which is why they are starting the final film of the series on this date.” The source also shared details about the schedule, stating, “It’s a marathon shoot spanning three months across real locations in Maharashtra, along with studio setups. Ajay Devgn has already allocated his dates for the project.”

The Hindi version of Drishyam 3 is ready to commence production. While Mohanlal mentioned that Jeethu Joseph and he are working on the script and aim to start shooting by the end of this year, Ajay Devgn seems poised to start filming the Hindi version earlier.

Is Drishyam 3 hindi version not a remake of Mohanlal's starrer?

Currently, it remains uncertain whether Drishyam 3 will be a remake of the Malayalam film or based on an original script, as the creators had also been working on an original draft. “We will have clarity on this by the end of July,” the source stated. Fans are eager to know if the Hindi version will feature an original storyline and how it will compare to the Malayalam version.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 release date

The publication source also confirmed that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 will release on 2 October 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. Speaking about the script, they stated, “The script is finalised, and the team is currently working on the dialogue draft. The entire Drishyam family will reunite for this third instalment, which concludes Vijay Salgaonkar’s story. The film will be directed by Abhishek Pathak.”