Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Dhanush Starrer To Witness A Drop In Earnings On Saturday Despite Positive Word Of Mouth?

Kuberaa Box Office Collection: Dhanush starrer is garnering positive reviews from critics and the audience. However, fell flat at the box office by earning ₹14.75 crore at the box office in India. The film failed to beat Dhanush's previous release Raayan at the day 1 box office, and now it is expected to witness a lower collection on the second day.

Kuberaa box office collection day 2 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹7.21 crore at the box office since morning on Saturday. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹21.96 crore in India. On the first day, the film earned ₹14.75 crore at the box office with ₹10 crore in Telugu, ₹4.5 crore in Tamil and ₹23 lakh in Hindi. However, this is not the final figure and will be updated by the end of the day. Kuberaa had an overall 55.12 per cent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with 40.77 per cent in the morning and 69.46 per cent in the afternoon.

All about Kuberaa

The film revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences. A beggar (played by Dhanush) undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters, leading to a quest for redemption.