Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Dhanush Starrer To Witness A Drop In Earnings On Saturday Despite Positive Word Of Mouth?

Updated 21 June 2025 at 17:53 IST
Kuberaa Box Office Collection: Dhanush starrer is garnering positive reviews from critics and the audience. However, fell flat at the box office by earning ₹14.75 crore at the box office in India. The film failed to beat Dhanush's previous release Raayan at the day 1 box office, and now it is expected to witness a lower collection on the second day.
According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹7.21 crore at the box office since morning on Saturday. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹21.96 crore in India. On the first day, the film earned ₹14.75 crore at the box office with ₹10 crore in Telugu, ₹4.5 crore in Tamil and ₹23 lakh in Hindi. However, this is not the final figure and will be updated by the end of the day. Kuberaa had an overall 55.12 per cent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with 40.77 per cent in the morning and 69.46 per cent in the afternoon.
The film revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences. A beggar (played by Dhanush) undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters, leading to a quest for redemption.
Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, the music in the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. After the theatrical run, the film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video, and the date of the release depends on the success of the movie. If reports are to be believed, the film has already recovered nearly half of its production cost through the sale of OTT and satellite rights. The digital rights were reportedly sold at ₹50 crore at the box office. The film is made on a reported budget of ₹120 crore.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 21 June 2025 at 17:53 IST