Is Akshay Kumar's 'Moments Of Happiness' Post Linked To Paresh Rawal's Re-entry In Hera Pheri 3? Netizens React

Hera Pheri 3 is back on track and with Paresh Rawal. During an interview, the veteran actor revealed that there's no controversy and they are working together to give the best to the fans. Hours later, Akshay Kumar shared a throwback photo of himself that shows him laughing his heart out and penned a caption about happiness. Soon after he dropped the post, netizens guessed that he was expressing his happiness at the return of Rawal to the third instalment of Hera Pheri.

Akshay Kumar shares a post about 'happiness is real wealth'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a "timeless" photo that shows him in a formal ensemble and laughing. In the caption, he wrote, "'In life, we accumulate stolen moments of happiness. That’s your real wealth.'

– A reminder to laugh loud, love deep, and cherish the pauses."



In the comment section, many showered love on Akshay Kumar, but there were many who linked this post to Paresh Rawal's comeback to Hera Pheri 3. A user wrote, "Hera pheri 3 me babubhaiya ka comeback soo excited." Another wrote, "Paresh ji hera pheri me gye hai sabhi ko congratulate." A third user shared a clip of the previous Hera Pheri and wrote, "Waiting for #HeraPheri3."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

What did Paresh Rawal say on his return to Hera Pheri 3?

In a podcast with Himanshu Mehta, Rawal was asked about the Hera Pheri 3 controversy. To this, the actor first dismissed the row and then added, "I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko (film) do.”

(A still from Hera Pheri | Image: IMdb)

On receiving so much love, the actor was of the opinion that everyone comes together and works on the project. He assured the fans that everything is resolved now. When the host tried to reconfirm if he is returning to the third instalment, he replied, "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves (laughs). After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years.”