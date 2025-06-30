Sarzameen Announcement Teaser: Get Ready For Epic Face-off Between Prithviraj Sukumaran And Ibrahim Ali Khan, Also Featuring Kajol

Finally, the makers have officially announced Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol's Sarzameen with an interesting teaser after creating a heavy buzz. The clip offers a glimpse of the film's plot and also unveils Ibrahim Ali Khan's intriguing character. It appears Khan will play the antagonist and will be seen at odds with Sukumaran. Sarzameen marks his second Bollywood film after his debut with Nadaaniyan. However, his fans will have to wait for his big screen debut as this film is also releasing directly on OTT. The film is helmed by Kayoze Irani, son of veteran actor Boman Irani.

(A still from Sarzameen | Image: YouTube)

Watch the announcement teaser of Sarzameen

The over 1-minute teaser opens with a battle scene where Sukumaran is seen leading a team of soldiers attacking a terrorist site. The film is seemingly set in Jammu and Kashmir, with Sukumaran on a mission to eradicate the terrorists from the land. Then enters Ibrahim, shown as an angry young man donning a heavy beard. The teaser also shows a glimpse of Kajol, who seemingly plays the wife of Sukumaran, but it doesn't look as simple as it appears. Towards the end, Ibrahim is seen angrily looking and pointing a gun at Sukumaran's back, while the latter seems surprised.

(A still from Sarzameen | Image: YouTube)

The JioHotstar shared the teaser on YouTube with a caption, "Sarzameen ki salamati se badhkar kuch nahi."

The film will directly release on streaming giant JioHotstar on July 25, clashing with Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2. However, Devgn's film will release in theatres, saving them from box office bummer.

All about Sarzameen