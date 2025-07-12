Is Ashish Chanchlani Dating Elli AvrRam? YouTuber's Cryptic Romantic Post Hints So

Ashish Chanchlani is in the news after his photo from the vacation went viral, which shows him with a mystery woman. While many were still trying to figure out who she is, the YouTuber has himself dropped a post, hinting that he is dating actress Elli AvrRam.

Are Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam dating?

On Saturday afternoon, Ashish shared a photo that shows the YouTuber lifting Elli in his arms while she holds a bouquet of roses. They can be seen laughing their hearts out in a picturesque location in Europe. In the caption, he wrote, "Finally," followed by a heart emoticon.

However, it can also be a gimmick to announce their project.

Netizens' reaction to Ashish and Elli's loved-up post

Soon after he dropped the post, his followers were shocked. A user wrote, "OMGG REALLY ???" Arjun Kanungo wrote, "@elliavrram pls be careful. Jitna Lamba Aadmi utna bada ___" Another fan wrote, "Mereko aur proof mangtaa this ijj not quite sufficient." A user wrote, "Main nahi manta.. prank hoga pakka." Another user wrote, "Koi na koi Project aa raha hoga dono ka saat mein."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The netizens also seem to be unconvinced by this post and will have to wait for Ashish and Elli's next post, which will clear the air around their dating life. The duo first ignited dating rumours earlier this year in February when they were spotted together at the Elle List 2025. Their joint appearance on the carpet raised eyebrows, but neither of them reacted.

A few days ago, a photo went viral on social media that showed Ashish walking with a mystery woman.

Who is Elli AvrRam?