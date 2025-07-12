Republic World
Updated 12 July 2025 at 14:07 IST

Param Sundari Averts Clash With Son Of Sardaar 2, Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor's Romantic Drama To Release In August

Param Sundari Postponed: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic drama averts clash and eyes for solo release in the theatres in August.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
A still from Param Sundari
A still from Param Sundari | Image: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their romantic drama Param Sundari. The film was scheduled to clash with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer Son of Sardaar, on July 25. However, now the makers have decided to avert the clash. While the makers are yet to officially confirm the same, the teaser running in the theatres announces, "In cinemas worldwide this August". Amid this, reports are rife that the movie will now release at the end of August.

What is the new release date of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari?

According to reports doing the rounds, the film is likely to release on August 29, aiming for a solo release. The postponement date surfaced first in June when a report in Bollywood Hungama stated that makers are planning to postpone the release to avoid the clash. This was confirmed when the makers didn't release a trailer, songs or new posters. Also, they quietly changed the release month in the teaser from July to August, which is running in the theatres, to avoid any glare.

August is packed with highly anticipated movies, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 (August 1), Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie (August 14).

All about Param Sundari

Helmed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film explores a love story when a North Indian boy falls for a South Indian girl. Their cultural differences spark a hilarious and chaotic romance, full of twists and turns. Two diverse worlds collide in a heartwarming story.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sidharth is gearing up to be a father, and he and his wife, actress Kiara Advani, are expecting their first child soon.

Published 12 July 2025 at 14:07 IST