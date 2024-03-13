×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Star Triptii Dimri Avoiding Questions About Her Role In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal?

Triptii Dimri became quite the nationwide sensation following her extended cameo in Animal. The actress, however, appears to be wanting to move past the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri | Image:tripti_dimri/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Triptii Dimri is currently riding high on the success of her last release, Animal. Despite the ample controversies courted by the film, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial went on to become one of the highest grossers of 2023. Though Triptii only held a minor cameo in the film - that as Zoya, her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor catapulted her to overnight stardom - something even her performance heavy OTT releases Qala and Bulbul had not been able to achieve for her.

 

 

Is Triptii Dimri trying to move past Animal?


During a recent interview with Vogue, Triptii's dismissal of questions about Animal, appeared rather evident. Among the many questions asked, Triptii was posed with the question of whether she would want to wake up as her character Bulbul (from Bulbul), Laila (from Laila Majnu) or Zoya (from Animal).

She said, "It will be Bulbul because she lives in this big palace. And of course, even Leyla is also a good choice." No reference whatsoever was made to Zoya. Subsequently, when asked if an alternate storyline would see Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh end up with Dimri's Zoya, the actress entirely deflected the question. She said, "That’s a question for the director!" Animal is currently streaming on Netflix.

Triptii Dimri will be leading Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

With the noticeability that Animal got Triptii Dimri coupled with a proven track record of acting chops via Qala and Bulbul, the actress has landed her next big project. Triptii will be joining the likes of Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan to lead the third installment in the uber successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has kickstarted filming for the project and is eyeing a Diwali 2024 release.

The Anees Bazmee directorial will notably feature Vidya return to the franchise in her iconic character of Manjulika. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

