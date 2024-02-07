Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 00:13 IST

Is Box Office A Factor For Katrina Kaif Before She Signs A Film? Merry Christmas Actress Reveals

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas is witnessing a downfall in the earnings at box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif | Image:Katrina Kaif/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Katrina Kaif, who is witnessing an underwhelming response at the box office to her recently released film Merry Christmas, revealed the reason behind why she signed the film. The actress revealed when she signed the movie, she chose not to focus on how the movie would perform at the box office.

Katrina Kaif reacts to Merry Christmas box office collection

The film witnessed a drop in entering the second week of the release and earned ₹0.52 crore on Friday (January 20). Now, reacting to the box office numbers, the actress revealed that she signed the film focusing on the storyline of the film and not how it will perform at the box office. She added "I always try to focus on what I'm doing because if I look for the end, then I get lost. My energy is diverted and I cannot focus and concentrate on what I'm doing at the present. So when the film came to me, I loved this story and instantly connected to it."

Merry Christmas box office collection day 7: Katrina film mints nearly ₹15 cr | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

The film earned ₹14.75 crore in the first week of the release with ₹13.35 crore in Hindi, ₹1.35 crore in Tamil and ₹0.05 crore in Telugu versions. The film is expected to show a rise in the collection trends on the second weekend of the release, earning ₹0.95 crore on Saturday.

Advertisement
Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2 (Hindi): Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi's Film Grows On Saturday!
(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

Katrina Kaif on working with Sriram Raghavan

Working with Sriram Raghavan has been one of the most gratifying moments of her career, says Katrina Kaif who approached the director with the belief that he would bring out a different side of her as a performer in Merry Christmas that is getting her some of her best reviews ever.

Advertisement

Katrina told PTI that she reached out to Raghavan with a wish to be a part of his cinematic world as she had been a fan for the longest time. "I'm a big fan of Sriram's work because I love the quirky kind of genre that his films are in. I also feel there's something in all of his characters on screen, which is very real, honest and visceral," the actor told PTI.

(A file photo of Katrina and Sriram Raghavan | Image: KatrinaKaif/Instagram)

"His characters are as flawed as they can be and yet they will still be relatable because of some incredible humane quality that they have, which is why I wanted to work with him. I wanted to have that experience to be under his vision and his process. I believed that he will bring out a different side of me as a performer," she added.

Advertisement

Katrina plays the mysterious Maria in the film, paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi. He is Albert, a stranger that her character Maria meets in a restaurant and brings home on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ian Botham Botham credits England for infusing life into Test cricket

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Another LOSS for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami: Vissel Kobe beat MLS side

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Nitish After Meeting PM Modi, Nadda: 'Abh Idhar Udhar Nahi'

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Article 370 Poster: Yami Gautam, Priya Mani Are At Crossroads

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Big Takeaways From PM Modi's Fiery Speech In Rajya Sabha

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement