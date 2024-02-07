Advertisement

Katrina Kaif, who is witnessing an underwhelming response at the box office to her recently released film Merry Christmas, revealed the reason behind why she signed the film. The actress revealed when she signed the movie, she chose not to focus on how the movie would perform at the box office.

Katrina Kaif reacts to Merry Christmas box office collection

The film witnessed a drop in entering the second week of the release and earned ₹0.52 crore on Friday (January 20). Now, reacting to the box office numbers, the actress revealed that she signed the film focusing on the storyline of the film and not how it will perform at the box office. She added "I always try to focus on what I'm doing because if I look for the end, then I get lost. My energy is diverted and I cannot focus and concentrate on what I'm doing at the present. So when the film came to me, I loved this story and instantly connected to it."

(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

The film earned ₹14.75 crore in the first week of the release with ₹13.35 crore in Hindi, ₹1.35 crore in Tamil and ₹0.05 crore in Telugu versions. The film is expected to show a rise in the collection trends on the second weekend of the release, earning ₹0.95 crore on Saturday.

(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

Katrina Kaif on working with Sriram Raghavan

Working with Sriram Raghavan has been one of the most gratifying moments of her career, says Katrina Kaif who approached the director with the belief that he would bring out a different side of her as a performer in Merry Christmas that is getting her some of her best reviews ever.

Katrina told PTI that she reached out to Raghavan with a wish to be a part of his cinematic world as she had been a fan for the longest time. "I'm a big fan of Sriram's work because I love the quirky kind of genre that his films are in. I also feel there's something in all of his characters on screen, which is very real, honest and visceral," the actor told PTI.

(A file photo of Katrina and Sriram Raghavan | Image: KatrinaKaif/Instagram)

"His characters are as flawed as they can be and yet they will still be relatable because of some incredible humane quality that they have, which is why I wanted to work with him. I wanted to have that experience to be under his vision and his process. I believed that he will bring out a different side of me as a performer," she added.

Katrina plays the mysterious Maria in the film, paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi. He is Albert, a stranger that her character Maria meets in a restaurant and brings home on Christmas Eve.