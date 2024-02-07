Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 00:33 IST

Katrina Kaif Talks About Stepping Out Of Her Comfort Zone, Says Would 'Love To Play Negative Role'

Katrina Kaif is receiving praise for her performance in Merry Christmas. In a recent interview, she expressed her wish to play negative characters in films.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif | Image:Katrina Kaif/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Katrina Kaif, who is receiving immense praise for her performance in Merry Christmas, expressed her wish to play negative character. In the film, the actress played the role of Maria. In a recent interview, she explained the reason behind stepping out of her comfort zone and said she has "always tried to be true to her performance and characters". The actress added that going forward she is keen on exploring a periodic drama.

Katrina Kaif on playing a negative role

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress shared, “The person that you are in your 20s is not going to be the same person you are in your 30s. With experiences you change, you grow, you evolve as a person, and so naturally your choices are going to slightly start reflecting that change, and that's going to be reflected in your work as well. Because at the end of the day, as an actor, a lot of it is about self expression. So I wouldn't even call it freedom, I would like to call it that confidence - the confidence to make choices that you feel are true for you."

EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif says she would love to play a negative role: 'I would also love to do a period film' | PINKVILLA
(A file photo of Katrina Kaif | Image: KatrinaKaif/Instagram)

When asked if this mindset will let her choose different characters in future, to this, the actress added that as a person one is changing continuosly. Having said that there are some things that are not necessarily connected to a person, but are simply your desires. "Like for me, I would really love to play a negative character, but someone who we know the reason for being that. You know, not just negative without reason, someone we know, this is the reason they become that way," the actress concluded.

Katrina Kaif reveals she was replaced in Anurag Basu's Saaya after just one shot: 'I thought my life was over'
(A file photo of Katrina Kaif | Image: KatrinaKaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif reacts to Merry Christmas box office collection

The film witnessed a drop in entering the second week of the release and earned ₹0.52 crore on Friday (January 20). Now, reacting to the box office numbers, the actress revealed that she signed the film focusing on the storyline of the film and not how it will perform at the box office. She added "I always try to focus on what I'm doing because if I look for the end, then I get lost. My energy is diverted and I cannot focus and concentrate on what I'm doing at the present. So when the film came to me, I loved this story and instantly connected to it."

Published January 20th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

