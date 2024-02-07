Katrina Kaif To Reunite With Sriram Raghavan For Merry Christmas Sequel? Actress Reacts

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film debuted in theatres on January 12 and got mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on the possibility of a sequel to the mystery thriller film.

Is Merry Christmas 2 on the cards?

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif was asked about the rumours of a Merry Christmas sequel being in the works. The actress said while there have been no discussions of her returning to a second part of Merry Christmas, she would love to work again with Sriram Raghavan.

Katrina Kaif wants to work with Sriram Raghavan again | Image: Instgram

She said, “I don't know about a sequel, but I would definitely love to work with Sriram sir again, now that I have this experience, and know the way he works. It's an incredibly fulfilling and rewarding experience for an actor, and I would love to work with him again.”

Merry Christmas was filmed in Tamil and Hindi at the same time. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar play important supporting roles in the movie as well. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand are among the additional cast members in the Hindi version, whereas Radhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie, Shanmugarajan, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh are in the Tamil version.

Republic World's review of Merry Christmas

Republic reviewed Merry Christmas with 3.5 stars out of 5. It detailed how following the success of Andhaadhun, director Sriram Raghavan continued his signature style of delivering an edge-of-the-seat dark comedy-thriller with this film. The review highlights Raghavan's mastery in building the film's premise and setting the mood during the first half, with the plot gradually unfolding.

A still from Merry Christmas | Image: X

Our review further detailed that one standout aspect of Merry Christmas was the crackling chemistry between Vijay and Katrina. The review suggests that the film deserves to be watched in theatres for its risk-taking narrative and sensory pleasure. Amidst a mainstream movie landscape becoming formulaic, this movie stands out as a refreshing deviation and dances to its own tunes.

