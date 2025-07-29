Is Saiyaara Sequel On The Cards? War Director Siddharth Anand Drops Hint About Ahaan Pandey-Aneet Padda Starrer

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara swiftly became the talk of the tinsel town. The musical romance directed by Mohit Suri has been ropping audiences to packed theatres and smashing records at the box office every day. After a wave of action masala entertainers, Saiyaara has brought Bollywood’s unhinged romance back. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who has made many actioners for YRF like WAR, Pathaan, watched Saiyaara today and showered his feelings on social media with a meek hint of the sequel as well.

WAR director Siddharth Anand praises Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara

Siddharth Anand took his X(formerly Twitter) and shared a long note after watching Saiyaara. He wrote, “A little late to the party. Had heard so much about the film already. Apart from it being the blockbuster of course. Went in to the film with all these expectations. And yet! Just LOVED IT!!! Just wow! Here’s a film maker at his finest! His craft at its peak. His conviction unhinged!”

He praised Mohit Suri, calling this his finest work. He said Mohit made the film with complete conviction and total freedom. Siddharth also congratulated Aditya Chopra and the studio team for backing the project.

In his note, he added, “@mohit11481 you have given the audience in me such a ride! I wanted to step outside the theatre and give you a big hug!! I’m so happy seeing your best film!!! (Arguably maybe) But I believe it is!!”

He also appreciated Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, writing, “You both made me believe in Krish & Vaani. You made them tangible! I fell in love with your love! If you know what I mean. I didn’t want the film to end and I don’t think audience did too... no one moved an inch till the screen went black!!”

Will there be Saiyaara 2 after record-breaking success?

However, what caught attention was the last line where he told to bring Saiyaara 2 and wrote, “Thank you for bringing tears and joy back to cinemas!!! Come on bring Saiyaara 2 !!!!!”

The War director didn’t confirm whether a sequel would actually happen or not. It’s unclear if the makers have even discussed the idea yet. But we wonder, since Siddharth Anand is associated with YRF and Saiyaara came under the YRF banner, there might be a possibility.