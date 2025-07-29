Saiyaara Was Not Planned As A Gen-Z Love Story? Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Were The First Choice For The Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer: Report

Saiyaara has become a sensation ever since its release on July 18. The musical romance directed by Mohit Suri has been drawing audiences to packed theatres and smashing records at the box office. A big part of Saiyaara's success has been attributed to the film being led by newcomers- Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. However, a new report claims that the fresh faces were not the first choice for Saiyaara.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were the first choice for Saiyaara?

Director Mohit Suri has always shared that he made Saiyaara by keeping newcomers in mind. He has also shared the casting stories of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for the movie. However, sources close to the production have told ScoopWhoop that the newcomers were not the first choice for the film. As per the report, real-life couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were approached for the roles of Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra.



While the filmmakers have not confirmed the rumours yet, social media users have opined that Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are better suited to the roles they played. Some even argued that the Gen-Z love story added to the charm of Saiyaara, and if the movie featured Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the appeal to the youth would not be as much. Nevertheless, fans of Sidkiara have been looking forward to seeing them together on the big screen after their chemistry in Shershaah received massive critical and commercial acclaim.



