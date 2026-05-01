Is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Actress Evelyn Sharma Heading For Divorce From Tushaan Bhindi After 5 Years Of Marriage?

Evelyn Sharma, who rose to fame after starring in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, tied the knot with Australian dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in 2021. Over the years, the couple welcomed two children and were living happily until late 2024. As per Sharma's social media activity, there is trouble in paradise, as since November 2024, she hasn't posted a photo with her husband. The actress often used to share the images with Tushaan and the kids, but lately, he has been missing from her posts.

Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi separating?

Rumours are rife that the couple is considering divorce and planning to co-parent their kids. The last post she shared that featured her husband was on October 4, 2024, which shows them posing happily with their kids on an old tractor.

Evelyn's recent post was about her kids, in which they can be seen having the time of their lives with their mother. She captioned the image as "Life Lately".

In her past few posts, she has offered a glimpse into "Mom Life" and how it is challenging as well as fun to raise kids.

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Who is Evelyn Sharma?

She is a German actress and model who primarily appeared in Hindi-language films. She marked her acting debut with the 2006 American film Turn Left. She stepped into Bollywood in 2012 with the film From Sydney with Love. Since then, she starred in several prominent films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Nautanki Saala!, Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Saaho. She was last seen in 2019 in the film X-Ray: The Inner Image. She had a special appearance in the film.

It was the same year that she got engaged to Tushaan and tied the knot in 2021 in Brisbane, Australia.