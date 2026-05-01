Patriot X Review: Mammootty-Mohanlal Starrer Is Giving 'Flop Feels'; Netizens Call Film 'Absolutely Cringe And Boring'

Patriot X Review: Mammootty and Mohanlal's spy action thriller has finally been released in the theatres today, May 1. Helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, it was a highly anticipated film of 2026 as it reunites two stalwarts of Mollywood on screen after 18 years. Given the hype around the film, it was supposed to receive well by the movie buffs, but it turned out to be the biggest disappointment.

Patriot receives negative reviews

Movie buffs are unimpressed after watching Patriot and called it a cringefest. According to them, neither the screenplay, the star presence, the direction, nor the story worked. Mohanlal's performance also received mixed reviews. They further pointed out the "bland" entrance of Nayanthara. People have already dubbed the film a "flop".

"#Patriot fans are walking out of theater. Total misfire by #MaheshNarayan only 40 more mins left and story is over the place. #Nayanthara entry is so bland and #Mohanlal cameo has been so sh*t 💩. #Mammooty is trying his best but screenplay is so dry. Giving flop feels!" a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Mohanlal🔥 is the saving factor in an otherwise Mid-padam! #Patriot Strictly Average!"

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"#Patriot #Mohanlal entry is a total laugh riot. Entire theater is laughing at this joker 😂. Absolute Cringe. Such a snooze fest so far. 1st half was terrible. Waiting for the movie to end. Very flat and boring narration," a user wrote.

"Somewhere in the middle. Felt like a passable watch. Honestly, I doubt they clearly conveyed the actual message they were trying to tell," a user wrote.

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