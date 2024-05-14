Advertisement

Finally, after a long wait, the makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound have unveiled the first look of their lead actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan. This is not the only news. With the new posters, the makers announced the new release date of the movie. The film serves as a sequel to the Shahid Kapoor starrer Ishq Vishk, which was released 20 years ago.

When will Ishq Vishk Rebound release in theatres?

First, check out the first look of the actors. Tips Films official took to its official Instagram handle to drop the posters that show them smiling for the camera while holding props. The posters hit that Pashmina is a golf player, Jibraan is a gym enthusiast, Rohit is seemingly a writer and Naila is a girl next door who is always right. Talking about the release date, the movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 28, but now it will arrive a week before - on June 21. "Re-directing you to the official season of #PyaarKaSecondRound #IshqVishkRebound," read the caption.



The film marks the acting debut of Pashmina and the adult debut of Jibraan.

What else do we know about Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the romantic drama is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. The original movie revolved around two childhood friends, Rajiv (played by Shahid) and Payal (played by Amrita Rao). As the two friends grow older, Payal eventually falls in love with Rajiv, though Rajiv is unaware of her feelings. The upcoming sequel will follow the lives of four young people who become enmeshed in a web of friendship, love, and self-discovery. Ishq Vishk emerged as a sleeper hit that year, so the anticipation is quite high for the upcoming sequel.