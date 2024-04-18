Ishq Vishk Rebound Actress Naila Grewal Says Sequel Has 'A New Twist Of Modernity’

Advertisement

Actor Naila Grewal, one of the four leads in Ishq Vishk Rebound, says their version of the movie will tell a relatable story about modern relationships while retaining the “essence” of what made Ishq Vishk stand out. The 2003 college romance drama made stars out of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, and Grewal is hopeful that the new movie will speak to the youth in a similar manner.

Naila Grewal shares details about Ishq Vishk Rebound

Talking about her upcoming project, Grewal told PTI, “When the first Ishq Vishk came out, it was such a cult film. Everyone gravitated towards it. Firstly, it was that ‘chocolate boy’ image of Shahid Kapoor that we all fell in love with. And then the songs, dance sequences and the essence of college romance, all of it was so fun and exciting.”

“Being able to bring this charm back but with a new twist of modernity (is what the new film is about). What couples and youngsters are going through in relationships in today’s age has changed. We are bringing all of this into this film and I hope people will gravitate towards our version,” she said about the movie that also features Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Sharaf and Jibraan Khan.

Grewal is currently basking in the success of the Netflix comedy series Maamla Legal Hai, which has been renewed for a second season by the streamer. In the show, headlined by Ravi Kishan, she plays the role of Ananya Shroff, a Harvard-educated lawyer who finds herself befuddled by the ground realities of the Indian judicial system.

Naila Grewal in Maamla Legal Hai

Naila Grewal on her Bollywood debut

Grewal made her acting debut back in 2015 with Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha which featured Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Calling it a “turning point”, the actor said despite her involvement with dancing and theatre, she did not see herself on the screen before Ali’s film.

“I never thought that I would be a film actor, that I would be in front of the camera but I always knew that being in front of an audience really fascinated me. The love for that started when I was four or five and the idea of performing arts as something that I wanted to do full time grew with age… Once I went on set of ‘Tamasha,’ I realised that maybe this is something I want to explore.” On being asked about the roles and genres she wants to explore, Grewal said she wants to explore all kinds of roles, whether they are similar to her or completely opposite of who she is as a person.

(with PTI inputs)