It Doesn't Suit You To Tease A Woman: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan After His Reaction On Viral 'Apology' Post

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has spoken out amid the online discussions, with many dragging the name of actor Hrithik Roshan in connection with her recent remarks.

Kangana, in her Instagram story, stated that she feels happy about Hrithik's current relationship with Saba Azad, adding that he should "condemn all those harassing and bullying" her on the internet.

"Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad and you both look great together, you are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this. Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner. Hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments," she wrote.



The reaction came on the heels of Hrithik Roshan's comment on a post shared by a social media influencer who stated that "the world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan."

Taking to the comments section, the 'Krrish' star wrote, "My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?"



Kangana Ranaut has been hogging headlines lately over the remarks about the student protests.

Kangana shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, calling the protest videos "puke-inducing." The BJP MP also criticised the protesters' style and language.

"Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once, "she wrote.

"Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?" she added.

Kangana shared in another remark, "Most appalling is the behavior of young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom. Truly independent women make rebellious choices and bold opinions. They make unconventional career moves, and they take accountability for their actions because they are on their own. They do not do this at the cost of their parents or families."

"I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she wrote. (ANI)

