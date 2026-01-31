It's A Wrap For Cocktail 2! Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna Celebrate The Last Day With Director Homi Adajania

Cocktail 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2026. The sequel features an entirely new cast. Director Homi Adajanai has been sharing updates about the project every now and then. In the latest development, he announced that Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have completed the shoot of the romantic comedy. The three actors marked the wrap by celebrating with director Homi Adajanai.

On Saturday, Cocktail 2 director Homi shared a cheerful photo on Instagram featuring Shahid, Rashmika and Kriti celebrating with him. He captioned the post, "#filmwrap Love you fools. Fun was had (sic)!" Along with the picture, he wrote, "Cocktail2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys (sic)."

Although the makers have not announced an official release date yet, reports claim they are planning to release the film in the third quarter of 2026. Reacting to the post, Kriti commented, "Love you Homsterrrr (sic)!!"

Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika on the sets of Cocktail 2 | Image: X

As per a Mid-Day report, the team has finalised a September release to maintain a clear six-month gap after Shahid’s O Romeo, which is scheduled to release in theatres in February. However, the official release date has not yet been announced.

All about Cocktail 2

Luv Ranjan has written Cocktail 2, with Dinesh Vijan producing it under Maddock Films. The makers have not revealed any details about the plot yet.

The first Cocktail (2012) followed a modern love triangle involving Gautam Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan), Veronica Melaney (Deepika Padukone), and Meera Sahni (Diana Penty). The film used a lively urban setting to explore the tangled lines between friendship, love, and emotional loyalty. Audiences later embraced it as a cult favourite, mainly because of its popular music and a narrative style that felt fresh and new at the time.