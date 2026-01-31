Varanasi: Release Date Locked! Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Starrer To Hit Theatres In April 2027

Director SS Rajamouli has confirmed the release date of much awaited magnum opus Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a new poster, putting rest to the rumours.

When will Varanasi hit the theatres?

SS Rajamouli took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster that shows rocks hitting the surface of earth. The text on it reads, In cinemas, April 2027, Global Trotter. In the caption, he mentioned the same. "April 7th, 2027… #VARANASI."

The makers have already revealed the character and looks of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka and Prithviraj in the film. While Prithviraj plays the antagonist Kumbha, Priyanka plays Mandakini, and Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra.

Theatrical release strategy

The producers of Varanasi spoke to Variety, where they opened up about the strategy behind the release date. Produced under the production house Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, producer Karthikeya said, "Varanasi lies at the heart of this film, so beginning the release conversation from the city itself felt instinctive. The cryptic on-ground installation was intended to spark curiosity, and audiences connected the dots organically.”

Karthikeya further added that April 7 sits well with the festive period of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, followed by Ambedkar Jayanti and Rama Navami, creating a long holiday weekend.

Varanasi is said to have been made on a budget of ₹1300 crore or over $150 million, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. This is also Rajamouli's most expensive movie, surpassing the budgets of his previous blockbusters Baahubali 2 and RRR. Varanasi is VFX-heavy and will have mythological elements. During the film's title reveal event in Hyderabad in November last year, Rajamouli explained that he had filmed an important Ramayana episode in Varanasi.