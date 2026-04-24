It's Not Funny: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani React Strongly To Trolling Over 'Situationship' Comment

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani faced massive backlash after a clip from their recent interview went viral. In the viral video, the actor could be heard likening his marriage to Singh as a ‘situationahip’ while stressing that they are exclusive with each other. His comment drew flak from social media users who argued that the label he used to describe his relationship was misplaced. Shortly after the social media outrage, both Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took to their Instagram accounts to react to the backlash.

How did Rakul Preet Singh react?

A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh's post | Image: Instagram

On April 24, Rakul took to her Instagram stories to share a post quoting the interview with her and her husband. Along with the post, she wrote, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create (sic)." Her husband and actor Jackky seconded her reaction and reposted her story on his account as well.



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What did Jackky Bhagnani say about his marriage to Rakul Preet Singh?

The row erupted when, during an interaction with YouTube channel Zingabad, Jackky Bhagnani mentioned being in a situationship with Rakul, despite the duo being married. The actor said, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other, because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”

In the same conversation, Jackky later clarified that he was referring to the extreme transparency between him and his wife. He shared being comfortable answering a call from an ex-partner in front of Rakul, citing an example of their close bond.



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