Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar Starrer Braves Dhurandhar The Revenge Storm, Mints ₹84 Crore In Week 1

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy hit the big screens on April 17. Amid much anticipation, the movie received mixed reviews from cinegoers and critics alike. Despite this and the competition from Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Bhooth Bangla has remained steady at the box office.

Bhooth Bangla falls short of crossing ₹100 crore mark at box office

The Akshay Kumar starrer has fared well at the box office in the first week of release. Including the sales of the preview shows, Bhooth Bangla has amassed a total of ₹84.05 cr in domestic collection as per Sacnilk. The movie opened to a decent ₹12.25 Cr.

The movie registered an uptick in business on the following weekend. However, the collections further dropped on the working weekdays. As per Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla raked in ₹5.15 Cr on Thursday, at the time of publishing. The coming weekend, which brings with it no significant Bollywood release, is likely to boost the sales of Akshay Kumar's horror comedy. The movie might face slight competition from the Hollywood flick, Michael, which will hit the big screens on April 24.



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More about Bhooth Bangla

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla paid previews begin in theatres on April 16, 2026, at 9 PM onwards. Recently, in an interview with ANI, Akshay called the film a "real horror comedy" and clarified that it is completely different from his earlier hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa."Nahi ye bilkul alag hai (No, this is completely different). Bhool Bhulaiyaa..usme psychological thriller, horror..horror bhi nahi tha psychological comedy thi (That was more of a psychological comedy This is a fantasy. Iske andar vakai mein koi bhoot hai ya nahi dekhna hai (In this, whether there is a ghost or not, you have to see.) Yeh actually kahunga to asli mein horror comedy hai (So if I say, this is a real horror comedy)," he shared.



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