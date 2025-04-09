Jaat Advance Booking Day 1: Sunny Deol Starrer Rakes In ₹3.99 Crore Ahead Of Release

Jaat Advance Booking Day 1: Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his action thriller, which will be clashing with Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly. The movie is just a day away from hitting the theatres, and the movie hasn't even earned ₹5 crore in the day 1 advance booking. The movie is helmed by Gopichand Malineni, marking his Hindi debut.

Jaat advance booking day 1

Sunny Deol starrer has minted ₹3.99 crore (including blocked seats) at the time of writing this article, with the maximum earned in Delhi (74.94 lakh), as per Sacnilk. So far, 53696 tickets have been sold across 10530 shows in India.

The action thriller revolves around a man played by Deol, whose chance encounter with ruthless criminal Varadaraja Ranatunga's men uncovers the villagers' suffering. Realizing the deep-rooted corruption, he takes matters into his own hands and fights to give them justice.

Netizens are calling Jaat 'paisa vasool entertainer'

Jaat is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year as it marks Sunny Deol's first film after the blockbuster film Gaddar. The movie will show Sunny in his usual avatar, fighting the bad guys, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh. As the anticipation builds up for the film, the first review of it is already out. A user wrote, "Saw #Jaat at Censor Board. Collaboration of South & North is PIASA VASOOL. Single Screen Cinema is Back with Bang. Sunny Deol looking S-E-X-Y. Paisa Vasool Entertainer specially for Single Screen Audiences. #SunnyDeol is HOT CAKE after #Gadar2. He is Back with Power Bang. He Stole the show all the way. Story & screenplay is strictly AVERAGE! Overall A Good Timepass Mass film (sic)," Sandhu said about Sunny's Jaat.

Another wrote, "Goosebumps guaranteed. One of the best action films with Sunny Deol. The entry sequence, beach chase, and interval block will send shivers down your spine. Mass mayhem 2nd half. Don't miss it at any cost."

A third user wrote, "#JaatReview Mark my word again. It's a record breaker Mass movie. First half is full of action and emotions while 2nd half is full of thrill, one of great action ever present in Indian cinema and lot of emotions."