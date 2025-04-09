Salim Akhtar's Funeral: Raj Babbar, Firoz Khan, Among Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respect To Producer

Updated April 9th 2025, 15:52 IST
Salim Akhtar Death: Veteran Bollywood filmmaker passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 8. His wife, Shama Akhtar, confirmed the news. Akhtar, who was 82, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The cause of his death remains undisclosed.
The producer was known for giving a chance to some of the biggest names in the film industry including Rani Mukerji and Tamannaah Bhatia. As the funeral happened today many celebs arrived at his residence to pay their last respects.
Salim Akhtar’s funeral was scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, at 1:30 pm at the graveyard near Irla Mosque in JVPD.
Actors Raj Babbar, Raza Murad, 'Mahabharat' actor Firoz Khan, and Shahbaz Khan were among the first to pay their respects. Videos from the funeral are circulating on social media.
Salim Akhtar is known for launching many Bollywood actresses. In 2005, he introduced Tamannaah Bhatia with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. And Rani Mukherji with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.
Akhtar played a major role during the 1980s and 1990s as he produced blockbuster films such as Qayamat (1983), Loha (1987), Batwara (1989), Phool Aur Angaare (1993), and Baazi (1995). His other works include Badal (2000), featuring Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji, and Choron Ki Baraat (1980). Akhtar is survived by his wife, Shama Akhtar, an a son, Samad Akhtar.
Published April 9th 2025, 15:52 IST