Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol Starrer Mints ₹2.44 Crore After Mahavir Jayanti Holiday

Jaat Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol starrer fell flat on the opening day of the box office. The film, which was expected to create a record, could only manage to earn over ₹9 crore in India despite earning positive reviews from the critics and audience. It was expected that with positive word of mouth, the collection would rise on the second day, but it has gotten slower than the first day. By this time, the movie had earned ₹5 crore at the box office on the opening day. However, the movie is struggling to reach the ₹5 crore mark. It is expected that the movie will gain it's pace from the late evening given it's Friday, marking the beginning of weekend.

Jaat box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹2.44 crore at the box office in India since morning. Jaat had an overall 8.21 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with 5.44 per cent in the morning and 10.97 per cent in the afternoon. The maximum occupancy has been registered in Chennai (15 per cent). Adding two-day collection, the total stands at ₹11.94 crore at the box office, but the final figure is bound to change as it includes only morning and afternoon collection.

Jaat's business affected due to clash with Ajith starrer Good Bad Ugly?

Ajith's starrer is performing well at the box office despite the clash with Sunny Deol's Jaat. The movie opened at ₹29.25 crore at the box office. On the second day, the movie earned ₹3.9 crore since morning, taking the total to ₹33.15 crore (so far). Good Bad Ugly had an overall 37.84 per cent Tamil occupancy on Friday, with the maximum reported in Dindigul (65 per cent).

Good Bad Ugly is putting up a tough fight to Jaat.