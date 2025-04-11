'Khoon Khaulta Hai...': Kesari 2 Team Takes On General Dyer's Kin For Insulting Jallianwala Bagh Survivors, Demands Apology

Recently, a video of General Dyer's granddaughter Caroline Dyer surfaced on the internet where she was with a family of massacre victims and called them 'looter'. Now, during the promotional event of Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar blasted at her and called her "ridiculous". Johar, who is serving as a producer of the movie, expressed his anger when he was asked about the viral video. He agreed and said that anyone who has an iota of empathy or humanity within themselves would feel anger after watching the video.

Karan Johar says, 'she is in a la la land of her own and in some delusion'

Johar didn't mince his words while blasting at Dyre's granddaughter Caroline Dyer and said, "How ridiculous she is to say that and how dare she? Was she calling those thousands of people looters? They were innocent people who conglomerated right there for what was meant to be the auspicious day of Baisakhi, thinking something else was going to be the eventuality of the day and look what happened.”

He further recalled Dyer saying that he only stopped firing when the bullets ran out and added that his daughter in the same video went on to say that Dyer loved India and all kinds of things. "What love can you have in your heart when your actions only spoke of hate? The fact that she is in a la la land of her own and in some delusion. I don't know her or met her, and I don't wish to meet her,” Johar continued.

Johar further blasted at her, saying, "Khoon khaulta hai jab maine wo video dekha with the fact that she has such disdain for one of the biggest genocides in the history of our nation and the world. The fact that she was disdainful of it makes me just angry and want and demand an apology even more.”

Akshay Kumar agrees with Karan Johar and says...

Backing Karan Johar's comment on Dyer's granddaughter, the actor said that she neither understood the lesson nor what people went through. "One nation's trauma is another nation's lesson, and that's what she never understood. That's why she keeps saying history hai history hai bhul jao khatam hogya. I don't think she has understood the lesson or what people have gone through," the actor said.

(Akshay Kumar at Kesari Chapter 2 promotional event | Image: Instagram)