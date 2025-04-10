Jaat: Sunny Deol And Randeep Hooda's Intense Face-Off Leaks Online | Watch

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat has taken over the theatres, with fans sharing inside videos on social media. Not just dancing, they have also shared a few stills and a clip from the movie, offering a glimpse to those who are yet to watch the movie. These scenes have been leaked on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Deol's fierce performance. However, one particular scene where the actor mouths his famous "dhai kilo ka hath" dialogue with a twist has left the cinemagoers in complete awe of the actor.

In the clip, he can be heard saying, "Jaab yeh hath uthta haina toh pura India goonj uthta hai". Soon after, the theatre was filled with hooting, whistles, and claps. A user has also shared a few stills from the film. "Watched #Jaat today—Sunny Deol is a total beast! Smashing goons with a fan, pure mass vibes. Randeep Hooda ’s evil vibe is fire too. Story’s simple, but the action and dialogues? Chef’s kiss! Loving this North-South mix," read the post.

“Theatres going wild for #Jaat — the energy, the madness, the whistles… feels like we’re back in 2001 during the #Gadar wave! #SunnyDeol has lit up the screens once again with full mass destruction,” wrote another.

Another clip shows Deol and Hooda at loggerheads, pointing guns at each other. In the background, we can hear cinemagoers hooting on hearing the “Jaat Huin” dialogue.

