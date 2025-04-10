Jaat X Review: Fans Call Sunny Deol Starrer 'Paisa Vasool' Entertainer, Randeep Hooda Shines As A Villain

Jaat X Review: Sunny Deol starrer has finally hit the theatres on April 10. The action thriller also stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The movie buffs who watched the early show of the movie have flooded social media with their review, calling it "mass feast". Both critics and audience are beaming with joy after watching the movie, which marks Deol's first film after the mega blockbuster film Gadar 2.

Is Jaat worth the money?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle to share his review and gave 3.5 stars out of five to the film. He called it a "power-packed" starrer with Deol's "heroism, seeti-maar dialogues and zabardast action". However, he has also pointed out a hiccup, which is that the "writing could've been sharper and more concise in the second half, and the drama isn't as impactful in this hour". He also lauded Randeep for his excellent performance as the antagonist. "The director presents him as a truly menacing force... #VineetKumarSingh is in top form, does immense justice to his character," he added.

Another critic, Sumit Kadel, called the movie a "full-on paisa vasool" entertainer. "Jaat - a full-on mass entertainer! Sunny Deol’s action packs a punch, and Randeep Hooda shines as the villain. The dialogues and thrills make it paisa vasool. Perfect for single-screen fans!" wrote a fan.

A user wrote, "#SunnyDeol is back with a bang in this mass entertainer! Three big wins: Sunny’s heroism, whistle-worthy dialogues, and smashing action. It’s a fun, crowd-pleasing ride. #JaatReview."

Many lauded director Gopichand Malineni for his direction and for showing Sunny Deol in his usual massy avatar.

All about Jaat