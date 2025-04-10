Jaat Cast Fees: How Much Did Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar, Regina Cassandra, Urvashi Rautela Charge Compared To Sunny Deol?

Jaat Movie: Sunny Deol starrer has finally hit the theatres on April 10. This action thriller features Randeep Hooda in a leading role alongside the ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ star. Early watchers have already taken to social media, calling the movie a "mass feast." As critics and audiences alike are thrilled with the film, not many know that the Gadar actor gets a sixfold pay increase for the actioner.

How much salary does Sunny Deol get for Jaat?

According to media reports, Jaat was made on a budget of ₹100 crore and filmed in Hyderabad, Bapatla, and Visakhapatnam. Following the success of Gadar 2, the makers are expecting Jaat to surpass it in scale and impact, with the Punjab superstar also receiving hefty remuneration.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sunny Deol, who earned ₹8 crore for the blockbuster Gadar 2, has received ₹50 crore for his latest release Jaat.

This marks one of the most add-ons to the pay increases in the history of the entertainment industry. Confirming the massive jump, a well-placed source explained, "Sunny has been underpaid for years. After Gadar 2, he has rightly taken a pay hike, which he deserves." When asked if a six-fold increase was excessive, the source responded, "At the box office, as long as the star delivers, everything is fair."

As per Jagran reports, Randeep Hooda has taken home ₹5-7 crore. Regina Cassandra, who plays the role of Bharti in the movie, drew a salary of ₹80-90 Lakhs while Vineet Kumar Singh was reportedly paid ₹1-2 crore.

Is Sunny Deol’s Jaat worth watching?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his review on X, giving the film a rating of 3.5 out of 5. He described it as a "power-packed" starrer, praising Deol's "heroism, seeti-maar dialogues, and zabardast action." However, he noted that the "writing could've been sharper and more concise in the second half, and the drama isn't as impactful in this hour."

Adarsh also commended Randeep for his outstanding portrayal of the antagonist, stating, "The director presents him as a truly menacing force... #VineetKumarSingh is in top form, does immense justice to his character."