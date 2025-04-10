CID Under Fire For Art Theft, YouTube Artist Accuses Makers Of Stealing His Graffiti: Ye Barbosa Ne Credit Le Liya

Updated April 10th 2025, 12:11 IST
Popular TV show CID has been in the news since the exit of OG ACP Pradyuman Shivaji Satam. The plot twist has already created fuss among the fans, and now the cult crime drama got into another controversy which is more shocking than before. One of the recent episodes featuring graffiti of Jared Leto's Joker and Marvel's The Incredible Hulk has been taken from a YouTube video claimed by artist Mooz Graffiti. He has accused the makers of not giving him credit and using his artwork without his permission.
In the latest episode, the CID team confronts criminal mastermind Barbosa (Tigmanshu Dhulia), who orchestrated the bombing that killed ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam).
Titled The Aftermath, the episode begins with the ACP's death and follows the team, including Daya and Abhijeet, as they investigate a series of mysterious graffiti across Mumbai. The graffiti features images of Jared Leto's Joker and Marvel's The Incredible Hulk.
On April 8, an artist named on Instagram, Mooz Graffiti, shared a video explaining how the crime show used his YouTube videos to display graffiti in their latest episode. Mumbai-based graffiti artist Mooz Graffiti shared a clip from the show, pointing out that CID not only showcased his work but also lifted it directly from YouTube videos, constituting copyright infringement.
The video starts with a scene from CID, followed by Mooz showing his original artwork. He then speaks to the camera in Hindi, saying, “Initially, I was excited because we have all watched CID since childhood, and getting your artwork featured in it is a good thing. But it's not just me; Zake, Elmart, and many other artists have had their work featured here. The funny part is that instead of going out on the street to film the artwork or hiring someone to depict the vandalism, you chose to take it from a YouTube video. I found that funny.” The CID team has yet to react to the allegations.
