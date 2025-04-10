CID Under Fire For Art Theft, YouTube Artist Accuses Makers Of Stealing His Graffiti: Ye Barbosa Ne Credit Le Liya

Popular TV show CID has been in the news since the exit of OG ACP Pradyuman Shivaji Satam. The plot twist has already created fuss among the fans, and now the cult crime drama got into another controversy which is more shocking than before. One of the recent episodes featuring graffiti of Jared Leto's Joker and Marvel's The Incredible Hulk has been taken from a YouTube video claimed by artist Mooz Graffiti. He has accused the makers of not giving him credit and using his artwork without his permission.

What latest episode of CID is about?

In the latest episode, the CID team confronts criminal mastermind Barbosa (Tigmanshu Dhulia), who orchestrated the bombing that killed ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam).

Titled The Aftermath, the episode begins with the ACP's death and follows the team, including Daya and Abhijeet, as they investigate a series of mysterious graffiti across Mumbai. The graffiti features images of Jared Leto's Joker and Marvel's The Incredible Hulk.

Did CID makers steal clips from the artist's YouTube video?

On April 8, an artist named on Instagram, Mooz Graffiti, shared a video explaining how the crime show used his YouTube videos to display graffiti in their latest episode. Mumbai-based graffiti artist Mooz Graffiti shared a clip from the show, pointing out that CID not only showcased his work but also lifted it directly from YouTube videos, constituting copyright infringement.