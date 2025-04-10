DYK Parth Samthaan Initially Turn Down CID's Iconic Role Of ACP Pradyuman? Reacts To Trolling Over Replacing Shivaji Satam

CID, one of the most watched TV shows, is all set to introduce a twist by showing the death of ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam. Since the news has been reported, netizens are unhappy with this decision, but Parth's fans are rejoicing. The news also suggested that Parth Samthaan would be replacing the veteran actor and ACP on the show, inviting trolls his way. Now, days later, the actor has reacted to the trolling and shared that he had doubts about playing the iconic role.

Parth Samthaan on playing CID's iconic character

Speaking to a portal, Parth opened up about his return to TV after a five-year hiatus and playing ACP in CID. The actor shared that initially he rejected the role, citing that he doesn't relate to the character and the show's long-standing cast, but the makers insisted he reconsider the offer. "The fact that they’d have to address me as ‘sir’ on screen. It felt a bit unusual and awkward," he said.

CID is one of the longest-running television series in India. The show concluded in October 2018, only to return with a new season after six years in December 2024. Currently, the series is streaming on Netflix.

Parth Samthaan on receiving backlash over replacing Shivaji Satam in CID

When asked about how he dealt with the trolling, the actor said he focused on the positive feedback. He was waiting to make a comeback but was waiting for the right opportunity. He received a few offers, but they all were romantic roles. So when CID makers offered him the show, he decided to take up the challenge of portraying an iconic character.