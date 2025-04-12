Jaaved Jaaferi Reveals His X Account Has Been Hacked, Urges Fans To Raise A Complaint: Saada Hack Aeththe...

Jaaved Jaaferi is a recent celeb whose X (formerly known as Twitter) account has been hacked. On Saturday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle to inform his fans about the same and requested them to report this on X. He shared a screengrab of his X handle, informing them that he is unable to log in to his account and showed an error. The message reads, ‘Sorry we could not find your account. Sharing the image, she wrote in the caption, "So my X account (@jaavedjaaferi) has been hacked. I sincerely request those that are following me on twitter, to complain to X about. Saada Hack...Aeththe Rakh!!! Thank you."



Earlier, veteran singer Shreya Ghoshal's account was hacked and was recovered after a few weeks.

Netizens come in support of Jaaved Jaaferi

Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section, expressing concern. A user wrote, "Pata nahi aesi situation me aap aage kaise aate hu." Another wrote, “Are u sure this notification is shown when it's hacked? Cos usually you are unable to log in with your password, but here it seems like your account can’t be found." A third user wrote, "I am able to see you X account though so its still on, you must reach X help to resolve this."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Jaaved Jaaferi on the work front?

Jaaved Jaaferi was last seen in Inn Galiyon Mein. Next, he will be seen in Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn , Riteish Deshmukh, Anjali Anand, Sanjay Mishra and Ravi Kishan. A few days ago, Devgn announced the wrap-up of he filming. He took to his X handle and wrote, “The madness is BACK! #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang — Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling! 🎥 Let the laughter riot begin!”