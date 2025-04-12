Has Mahesh Babu Taken A Break From SSMB29 Shooting? Namrata Shirodkar's Tuscany Diaries Hints At Actor On Vacation

Mahesh Babu has been busy shooting for SS Rajamouli's magnum, tentatively titled SSMB29. Earlier, they were snapped shooting in Odisha with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, it seems the team is on a break after Priyanka travelled back to Los Angeles. Days later, Prithviraj was also seen with his wife, Supriya Menon, at an event in Mumbai. It was believed that Mahesh Babu is still busy shooting for the movie, but his wife Namrata Shirodkar's recent Tuscany images hint otherwise.

Is Mahesh Babu holidaying in Italy?

Namrata is currently in Europe holidaying with her daughter Sitara and has been keeping her fans on their toes by sharing her vacation photos. On Saturday, she shared a series of photos, offering a glimpse of the time she spent in Tuscany. In one of the photos, we can see a silhouette of a man's back walking on a deserted street. She hasn't tagged Mahesh Babu, but if we look closely at the image, the man has long hair and looks like Mahesh Babu. Even fans noticed that it's the actor in the third slide.

It seems they are trying to conceal the look of Mahesh Babu from SSMB29.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Woke up to see the mist roll off the Italian countryside, revealing its historic silhouette. The sun warms the ancient stones of our borgo, the vines ripen, and a classic Tuscan day begins. Enjoying the beautiful things in life."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Netizens have flooded the comment section, showering love on Mahesh Babu. A user wrote, "3rd slide mufasa." Another wrote, "Jai babuuuuuuu 3rd one." A third user wrote, "Jai baabu". While others dropped heart emoticons.

All about SSMB29