Janhvi Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Are New On-screen Couple In Bollywood, Collaborate For Revenge Action Film Lag Jaa Gale

Janhvi Kapoor has become the new favourite heroine of directors and producers as the actress has signed a new film in Bollywood. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film will mark the first collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor, a source told Pinkvilla. The source further told the portal that it would be a revenge action drama, and the director has locked the script of the same.

Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff to star in Raj Mehta's Lag Jaa Gale

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the source said Raj Mehta has been working on the script for a while now and has finally locked it. After finalising the script, he narrated it to Janhvi and Tiger, who agreed to come on board. The film has been titled Lag Jaa Gale. “The team was contemplating on several titles, and felt that Lag Jaa Gale is the apt one for the story. It’s a pure revenge actioner with a strong love story in the backdrop,” the report further stated. Since the film will star Tiger, the makers are planning to shoot some "path-breaking" action sequences featuring the Heropanti actor.

Currently, Janhvi is busy with the shooting of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, while Tiger has to go on the promotions of Baaghi 4. So, the makers are planning to start the filming of the film from October, after both are free from their prior commitments.

The makers are aiming to release the film in the second half of 2026. However, we await the official announcement from the team.

Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's busy work profiles

Janhvi has three films in her bank - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra and Peddi with Ram Charan. While the first two are slated to hit the theatres this year, the Telugu language actioner will release in 2026.