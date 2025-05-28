Republic World
Updated May 28th 2025, 15:57 IST

Akhil Akkineni To Get Married To Fiancée Zainab Ravdjee In June? Here's What We Know

Akhil Akkineni is likely to follow in his brother Naga Chaitanya's footsteps as the report suggests the actor will tie the knot with Zainab Ravdjee at their ancestral property in Hyderabad.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Akhil Akkineni with Zainab Ravdjee
Akhil Akkineni with Zainab Ravdjee | Image: Instagram

Nagarjuna's younger son, Akhil Akkineni, got engaged to his girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in November 2024. Now, reports are doing the rounds that the couple is all set to tie the knot in June. Also, he is likely to follow his brother Naga Chaitanya's footsteps, as reports state the wedding location is their ancestral property.

When and where will Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee tie the knot?

According to a report in Siasat, a source confirmed that Akhil will get married to his fiancée Zainab on June 6. The report further stated that just like Naga Chaitanya, Akhil's wedding will also take place at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. It would be followed by a grand celebration in Rajasthan. However, an official statement from Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni is still awaited.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Akhil's fiancée, Zainab, is the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, a pioneer in the construction industry, with over 30 years of expertise. Her brother, Zain Ravdjee, leads ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd as Chairman and Managing Director, fostering innovation in renewable energy. She is an artist known for her abstract paintings. The couple met a few years ago, and soon they fell in love.

(Akhil Akkineni with Zainab | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Akhil Akkineni on the work front?

Akhil was last seen in Agent (2023), which opened to negative reviews from critics. The film flopped at the box office. Next, the actor will be seen in Lenin, helmed by Murali Kishore Abburu. The first glimpse of the film was released in April on the occasion of Akhil's birthday. 

The film will co-star Sreeleela and be bankrolled by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Vamsi under the banners Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments. The film will release in 2026.

