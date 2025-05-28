Akhil Akkineni To Get Married To Fiancée Zainab Ravdjee In June? Here's What We Know

Nagarjuna's younger son, Akhil Akkineni, got engaged to his girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in November 2024. Now, reports are doing the rounds that the couple is all set to tie the knot in June. Also, he is likely to follow his brother Naga Chaitanya's footsteps, as reports state the wedding location is their ancestral property.

When and where will Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee tie the knot?

According to a report in Siasat, a source confirmed that Akhil will get married to his fiancée Zainab on June 6. The report further stated that just like Naga Chaitanya, Akhil's wedding will also take place at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. It would be followed by a grand celebration in Rajasthan. However, an official statement from Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni is still awaited.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Akhil's fiancée, Zainab, is the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, a pioneer in the construction industry, with over 30 years of expertise. Her brother, Zain Ravdjee, leads ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd as Chairman and Managing Director, fostering innovation in renewable energy. She is an artist known for her abstract paintings. The couple met a few years ago, and soon they fell in love.

(Akhil Akkineni with Zainab | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Akhil Akkineni on the work front?

Akhil was last seen in Agent (2023), which opened to negative reviews from critics. The film flopped at the box office. Next, the actor will be seen in Lenin, helmed by Murali Kishore Abburu. The first glimpse of the film was released in April on the occasion of Akhil's birthday.