Janhvi Kapoor Says She Supports BR Ambedkar's Ideologies And Gets Trolled, Netizens Mock Her For 'Knowing Nothing'

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year as her movie Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, premiered at the Un Certain Regard section. The film received a 9-minute standing ovation from the audience. In a recent interview at Cannes, the actress opened up about her role, Sudha and shared that she first read about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to give justice to her character. In the process, she confessed to liking "everything" BR Ambedkar has done for society. However, her interview didn't sit well with the netizens, and they massively trolled her for her lack of knowledge.

What did Janhvi Kapoor say about BR Ambedkar?

In an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Janhvi was asked how she came on board to play Sudha. To this, the actress credited director Neeraj Ghaywan for recognising her talent and giving her the opportunity. She shared that it was Neeraj who made her aware of different sorts of privileges in society. "I got an awareness about social hierarchy in the society. I was so ashamed I knew so little about it. I think that triggered me a lot," she continued.

So to understand her character in depth, Janhvi realised that she has to educate her belief system. She didn't want to jump into the character blindly, so she studied about Ambedkar. "There is so much history there. After doing the film, I feel like a much more confident and responsible member of society. By the time I started playing Sudha's character, I was in complete agreement with her politics and belief system. She is an Ambedkarite. And there are so many aspects to his policies that I am a great supporter.

Janhvi praised BR Ambedkar for having "so many" aspects to his politics. "I completely agree with everything that he has done for society. It felt like my belief system," she said. While speaking about him, Janhvi didn't elaborate and just used the words like "so many aspects", "so many things" and "a lot of things". A user pointed out all these in the comment section and doubted if she really knew anything about Ambedkar's social reform policies. "LOL, she doesn't know anything about Ambedkar's social reform policies. 'So many aspects to his politics' WHICH ASPECTS?

'So many things he's advocated for' WHAT HAS HE ADVOCATED FOR?

'Everything he's done for society' WHAT HAS HE DONE?

'That belief system', WHICH BELIEF SYSTEM?

'Pretending to believe these things' WHICH THINGS?

'Points she's making' WHICH POINTS?

'Need for education' FOR WHOM?

'solution to a lot of things' WHICH THINGS?"

Another user penned a long note in the comment section, pointing out how she is grabbing all the limelight for her brief role while the lead actors - Ishaan and Vishal - should be earning the praise. "Not falling for this performative social consciousness for the sake of a pr campaign from one the most privileged people in the industry. The disproportionate amount of coverage for a minor role compared to the 2 leads of the film shows how these people gain so much recognition for doing and saying so little," an excerpt from the comment reads.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

"Janhvi: I like everything Dr Ambedkar has done for the society. Interviewer: Name one. Janhvi: What?" a user wrote.

A user praised Janhvi's honesty as she confessed to knowing nothing about the caste system while growing up. "love her honesty and especially the fact that she admitted how little awareness she had about the social structure around her initially," read a comment.

While others mocked how she said a lot of things, but meant nothing. "She said a whole lot of NOTHING."

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?