Janhvi Kapoor Takes A Subtle Dig At Paparazzi Over 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai Edited Video' In Sanskari Style | Watch

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari is set to release in the theatres on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul are promoting their rom-com at full speed during garba events in Mumbai. At one such event last night, after the Indian cricket team clinched the Asia Cup for the ninth consecutive year by defeating Pakistan, Varun Dhawan made Janhvi chant "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and took a subtle dig at her trolls. Previously, when Janhvi raised the slogan at a Dahi Handi event, trolls targeted her. So, this time, she uploaded the video on her social media with ‘full context.’

Did Janhvi Kapoor take a dig at trolls?

On September 28, Janhvi Kapoor shared a video on Instagram showing the film’s team celebrating India’s Asia Cup win with the audience. In the clip, Varun walked towards Janhvi and told her, "now you say it". She looked confused at first before realising he wanted her to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Earlier, during the Param Sundari promotions, trolls criticised Janhvi for shouting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai instead of “Jai Shri Krishna”. At the time, she clarified that the viral clips were edited and didn’t show the full context.

Later, Janhvi even posted an Instagram story showing a short video from the celebration where she was asked to break the handi. In it, someone from the crowd first shouted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and Janhvi repeated it. Explaining the situation, she wrote, "Just for context - full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material (laughing face emoticon). (If I didn't say the slogan after him, it would be a problem, and now that I did, they cut the video to make meme material)."

The actress further asserted that she would proudly chant the slogan every day. She added, "Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi, roz bolungi Bharat Mata ki Jaiiiiii! (folded hands, Indian flag emoticons). (Not just on Janmashtami, I will say Bharat Mata Ki Jai every single day)."

This time, the Roohi actress decided to share the complete video before netizens troll her for saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai at a garba event.

Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "Before you'll edit the vid and post out of context but we won! Sanskari style celebration!!!"