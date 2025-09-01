Janhvi Kapoor To Star In Mother Sridevi's Chaalbaaz Remake? Here's What We Know

Janhvi Kapoor is garnering positive reviews for her performance in the recently released movie Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Ram Charan's Peddi. Even before these movies have hit the theatres, the actress is already in talks for the remake of her mother Sridevi's hit movie Chaalbaaz. Yes, Janhvi is likely to step into her mother's shoes.

Janhvi Kapoor to star in Chaalbaaz remake

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a leading producer has offered Janhvi the official remake of Chaalbaaz. "For Janhvi, Chaalbaaz is a lot more than just a film. It's an emotion. She has jumped onto the chance of playing the lead role in Chaalbaaz, but is treading this with utmost caution," the source told the portal. The source further mentioned that Janhvi is taking opinions from people on whether to be part of the remake or not, and just doesn't want to cash in on Sridevi's legacy.

"She is excited, but is also wary of all the comparisons. She is expected to take a call on the Chaalbaaz remake by the end of September," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, the details about the director and producer have been under wraps.

