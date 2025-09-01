Movies Releasing In Theatres This Friday (September 5): The Conjuring Last Rites, The Bengal Files, Madharaasi, Baaghi 4 And More To Watch On Teacher's Day

Monday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatres this week. From horror and political drama to comedy, the list includes movies from various genres. This Teacher's Day, movie buffs can watch The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Bengal Files, Baaghi 4, Bhadrakaali and many more.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront. Starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, the film is based on the true-life investigations of the Smurl haunting. The film will release on September 5 in the theatres.

The Bengal Files

A political drama, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, presents a storyline focused on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide, and claiming that these chapters of history were deliberately suppressed or ignored. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur and Saswata Chatterjee in the key roles. The Bengal Files is the third and final instalment in The Files Trilogy, following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). The film will hit the theatres on September 5.

Madharaasi

Psychological action thriller, directed by A. R. Murugadoss, stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal and Biju Menon. The film will release on September 5.

Baaghi 4

Starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, it is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. The film is said to be an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. The film also marks the Hindi debut of Harnaaz Sandhu. At his lowest, Ronny survives a deadly train crash he never intended to live through. Plagued by grief and guilt, he spirals into self-destruction, haunted by the memory of a woman he loved—and possibly lost. As his mind begins to fracture, reality bends, and those closest to him start questioning what’s real. The film will hit the theatres on September 5.

Bhadrakaali

Vijay Antony takes on multiple roles, a devoted family man, a feared gangster, and a powerful official, in a film that blends family drama with revenge and justice. At the centre lies a ₹190 crore scam, pulling each identity into a web of intrigue and high-stakes conflict. It will hit the theatres on September 5.

Humans in the Loop

After her divorce, Nehma, an Oraon Adivasi woman, returns to her village with her children and works as a data labeller, teaching AI to see the world. As she struggles to keep her son from leaving, she notices the AI mirroring the same biases her community endures. The film stars Sonal Madhushankar, Vikas Gupta and Geeta Guha. It will hit the theatres on September 5.

Mehar