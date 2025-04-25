Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins X Review: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's Action Thriller Sparks Mixed Reactions

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins Twitter Review: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta’s action-packed heist thriller is now streaming out on Netflix. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, this suspenseful film offers an adventurous journey through a robbery mission and receives mixed reviews. Following its release on OTT, early watchers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

What’s the verdict for Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins?

Netizens shared their reviews on X after watching Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s mafia film, with most reactions being positive. Fans praise the action sequences. However, few critics expressed disappointment saying, “like Happy New Year but not very impactful.”

One user wrote on X, “If you thought action couldn’t be intelligent and intense at once, #JewelThief will prove you wrong. UNMATCHED #JewelThiefOnNetflix.”

Another commented, “Marflix and Siddharth Anand don’t miss. After Fighter, they give us another powerhouse in #JewelThief #JewelThiefOnNetflix.”

A fan of the action sequences said, “The fight sequences in #JewelThief are pure adrenaline — raw, real, and breathtaking. It’s action on another level.”

Another user added, “A perfect blend of brains and brawn — #JewelThief is the kind of thriller that doesn’t let you blink. #SaifAliKhan & #JaideepAhlawat bring their A-game.”

All about Jewel Thief

Jewel Thief follows the fictional story of a master thief who accepts a mission to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond. What begins as a meticulously planned heist spirals into a dangerous game of double-crosses and shifting loyalties.