Updated April 14th 2025, 17:50 IST

Jaideep Ahlawat Recreates Viral Jaadu Step At Jewel Thief Trailer Launch, Says 'Maanta Hoon Ye AI Hai...'

At trailer launch of Jewel Thief, Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about his dance moves in the song Jaadu. The film is set to premiere on OTT platform on April 25.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
File photo of Jaideep Ahlawat from song Jaadu in Jewel Thief
File photo of Jaideep Ahlawat from song Jaadu in Jewel Thief | Image: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins will be soon premiering on streaming giant this month. Recently, the latter took the internet by storm by showcasing his slick dance moves in the song and went viral within no time. However, some netizens were not able to believe it and thought it to be AI and the actor has now reacted to in regard to this. 

Jaideep Ahlawat's response to his dance moves in Jaadu from Jewel Thief

Jaideep has once again stole the show by flaunting his dance moves on song Jaadu during the trailer launch of Jewel Thief. The actor looked handsome in a velvet suit. Amid this, a journalist asked about rumours of AI being used for his dance moves. Netizens soon took to comment section to laud the actor. One user wrote, “Rockstar”. I still couldn't believe, Haathiram can even dance like this". “He has really got that x factor”, wrote the third user. 

Jaideep jokingly replied, “Chalo main manta hoon yeh AI hai”. He said, “I don't know why people get surprised when someone shows they can dance. I come from Haryana and people who have seen me since my childhood know that I have danced a lot in the past as well. So it is really normal." 

All about Jewel Thief

Jewel Thief tells the story of a master thief who accepts a mission to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond. What begins as a meticulously planned heist spirals into a dangerous game of double-crosses and shifting loyalties. 

Helmed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, the film features Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Ujjawal Gauraha and Piotr Pammula among others. The makers soon released the trailer and netizens can't wait to watch it. It will premiere on OTT platform Netflix on April 25.

Published April 14th 2025, 17:34 IST

