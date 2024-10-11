sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 10:02 IST, October 11th 2024

Jigra Vs Vicky Vidya Ka...: Netizens Troll 'Queen Of Corporate Bookings' Alia As Theatres Go Empty

Jigra Vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Both the films hit the big screens today, October 11 but Triptii's movie has been garnering a positive word of mouth.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Both Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video are releasing on the same day
Both Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video are releasing on the same day | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:00 IST, October 11th 2024