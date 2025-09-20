Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer Eyes Bigger Saturday Than Jolly LLB 2

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi fronted courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 released on September 19 to positive reviews. While the movie witnessed a slow start on day 1, with footfalls falling the below average mark for the morning and afternoon shows, it picked up pace in the late evening and night. On its second day, however, the word of mouth has come into play and threequel is set for a major jump in collections on Saturday.

Jolly LLB 3 eyeing ₹15 crore+ on day 2

By 5.30 pm on its second day, Jolly LLB 3 had collected close to ₹8 crore, setting the stage for increased footfalls post evening. The movie will surpass the opening day figures of ₹12.5 crore in a few hours from now and will then look to cross the ₹30 crore mark in two days.

While Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a slightly lower opening day biz as compared to the sequel which released in 2017, its Saturday figures could very well be better. Jolly LLB 2 minted ₹17.31 crore on its first Saturday, registering almost 30% growth in biz in comparison to its day 1 (₹13.20 crore). Its now a neck-to-neck battle between the two movies of the franchise and it will be interesting to witness which registers a better opening weekend. "The surge is there all across the board – be it the multiplexes or the single screens," a report in Pinkvilla claimed. Akshay's three releases this year so far - Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2 and Housefull 5 - have been hits and Jolly LLB 3 is on track to become the fourth success in a row for the Bollywood star.