Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer Opens At 50% Less Than Housefull 5

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: 'Jollys' Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi came together for the third installment of the hit courtroom drama franchise. The movie has been getting rave reviews and its box office is expected to grow as the word of mouth has been good. On its opening day, Jolly LLB 3 did slow business till afternoon, but picked up pace and witnessed more footfalls in the evening and night shows. It has managed to get a good start but missed out on being the franchise's biggest opener.

How much did Jolly LLB 3 earn on day 1?

The Subhash Kapoor directorial collected ₹12.50 crore on day 1 in India. It became Akshay Kumar's second biggest opener this year, beating Kesari Chapter 2 (₹7.75 crore) and Sky Force (₹12.25 crore). However, Jolly LLB 3 earned less than Housefull 5 (₹24 crore) on its opening day. Since the reviews are good for Jolly LLB 3, it is expected to gain good pace at the box office over the remaining weekend.

Jolly LLB 3 released on September 19

Jolly LLB 2 remains the franchise's biggest opener with ₹13.20 crore biz on day 1 in India. The sequel released in 2017 and collected ₹197.33 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, other new releases- Nishaanchi and Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi, minted less than ₹25 lakh each on Friday, September 19.

What is the story of Jolly LLB 3?