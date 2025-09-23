Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's Court Drama Fails Monday Test; Earnings Fall By 73 Percent

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom legal drama has been performing well in India. The film had a low opening but witnessed a spike in earnings over the weekend, surpassing the ₹50 crore mark. Seeing the collection, the film was expected to register decent earnings on Monday, but failed. The movie earned in the single digits.

Jolly LLB box office collection day 4

On the fourth day of the release, the film earned only ₹5.5 crore at the box office in India, witnessing around a 73 per cent dip from Sunday. Adding the Monday number, the total stands at ₹59 crore. Jolly LLB 3 had an overall 12.54 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Jaipur (19.75 per cent). It remains to be seen how the film fares in the coming days and if it will be able to surpass Jolly LLB 2's opening week collection.

Akshay Kumar is proud that the film is successful amid corporate booking buzz

Shibasish Sarkar, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO, took to his social media handle to take a sly dig at those who alleged the makers of corporate booking, false reporting of numbers, and paid reviews. "It's a clean hit. No buying of tickets, no false reporting of nos, no buying of reviews...no unfair practices...a pure audience love. Congratulations to @akshaykumar #Viacom #SubhashKapoor @ArshadWarsi...and all talents and technicians!" reads the post. On noticing, Akshay re-shared it on his X handle and thanked his fans for their support. "Nothing matters more than the audience’s love. A big thank you to everyone who supported us," reads the post.