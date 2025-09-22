Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Vape’ Scene In Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood Triggers NHRC Investigation

The Bads of Bollywood will stream on Netflix on September 18 | Image: X

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood, premiered worldwide on Netflix on September 18 and has been hooking fans' attention with the star power packed into it. With as many as 21 celebrity cameos, Ranbir Kapoor’s brief appearance has now become a major talking point, not only for the witty exchange he shares with KJo, but also for the controversy it has flamed.

The show features Ranbir Kapoor using a vape to smoke in his scene. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has now asked the Mumbai Police to file a case against the actor, the show’s producers, and Netflix.

A complaint was submitted to the NHRC claiming that Ranbir was seen using banned e-cigarettes on screen without any warning or disclaimer. The NHRC has written to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urging action to stop such content as it could influence youngsters.

The NHRC has also sent a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, requesting the registration of an FIR against Ranbir Kapoor, the producers, and Netflix for violating the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019.

A few months ago, while talking to a fan, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he had quit smoking, stopped drinking alcohol, and adopted a vegetarian lifestyle. Still, the vaping scene left many fans shocked.

All about Bads of Bollywood

Netflix's show has earned mostly positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The lead cast includes Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Sahher Bambba, and Anya Singh.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the show also features cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and several others.